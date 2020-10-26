sleep study

-
A boom in technology promising to improve sleep has an ironic side effect: orthosomnia. Thanks to sleep trackers, people get so obsessed with perfect sleep that they are losing sleep over it.
-
The number of workers getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is rising. Stress and our culture of constant connection may be to blame.
-
Late-night coffee, tea or cola does more than keep you up, scientists say. The amount of caffeine in a double espresso can delay the internal clock in cells throughout your body by about 40 minutes.