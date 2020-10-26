-
If you sit too much during middle age — at work and at home — your ability to exercise or even walk in late decades is at risk, a study hints. And, of course, your risk of heart disease climbs, too.
Hint: The answer doesn't revolve around buying more gadgets. Nor does it depend on you dragging yourself to the gym seven nights a week. This calls for a concerted attack — while moving.
New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean has spent years trying to find the right desk chair. She considered a pricy museum-worthy chair, a kneeling chair and a yoga ball before ditching the seat altogether for a treadmill desk — and discovering the health benefits of moving at work.