-
Betsy Foster and Doug Dillon are devotees of Josh Harder. The Democratic upstart is attempting to topple Republican incumbent Jeff Denham in this…
-
After years of failed attempts to expand Medicaid insurance coverage in Florida, one recently-formed group is pushing for something more — single payer....
-
Don't understand what the independent Vermont senator's single-payer plan is? Here are the bullet points. (For starters, his new program would not look a whole lot like Medicare.)
-
Single-payer health care is still a controversial idea in the U.S., but a majority of physicians are moving to support it, a new survey finds.Fifty-six…
-
The Vermont senator will soon introduce a new bill for single-payer health care. The goal is mostly about pushing the Democratic Party to the left, and party leaders have tried avoiding the proposal.
-
State Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam of Bartow comes from a long line of citrus farmers, so it's no surprise he's in favor of a continued flow of...
-
Dr. Ken Brummel-Smith, professor of geriatrics at Florida State University College of Medicine, offers a reply in a column printed at Tallahassee.com to…