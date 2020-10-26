-
On a Thursday afternoon, 17-year-old Brendon Santana is sitting cross-legged on his bed, cradling a ukulele as he sings Karen O’s Moon Song. I'm lying...
-
More than two years in, just who has benefited from the Affordable Care Act's exchanges and Medicaid expansion? The New York Times takes a look at the...
-
Edna Perez’s perspective on sickle cell anemia is unusual. She’s Hispanic, not black; at 53, she has lived longer than most with the disease; and she’s…
-
The number of babies born with the life-threatening disease will climb by a third in the next 40 years, scientists say. The vast majority of sickle cell cases will occur in developing countries, which don't have the resources to treat deadly complications arising from the genetic disorder.