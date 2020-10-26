-
During a presentation on nutrient loads caused by septic systems before the Florida Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and...
Amid concerns that leaky septic systems are polluting waterways, a Florida Republican senator filed legislation Wednesday that would require the Florida...
The group advising Governor-elect Ron Desantis on environmental issues met Monday for the first time. Members focused on water quality and supply.
Saltwater intrusion is just one of the risks facing South Florida's drinking water. The Biscayne Aquifer, a 4,000-mile sponge-like rock formation that...
Leaking septic tanks may be causing prolonged algae blooms like the one currently killing fish and wildlife near Lake Okeechobee.
Emergency management officials will collect water samples to test for E.coli on Monday in the immediate neighborhood where a sinkhole swallowed two homes…
The Duval County Health Department will receive just over a half million dollars from the state Department of Environmental Protection for its septic...
Advocates are cheering Governor Rick Scott’s proposal to spend $40 million on replacing septic tanks with sewer systems around the Indian River…
Pointing in part to water-quality problems in the Indian River Lagoon, a Brevard County House member Wednesday proposed requiring septic-tank inspections…
Longwood is getting more than $800,000 to replace septic tanks near Wekiwa Springs State Park.One hundred septic tanks will be replaced, eliminating some…