-
Disney and The Seminole Tribe of Florida keep pouring money into a campaign to limit future casino gambling.Newly-filed campaign reports show that Disney…
-
A political committee formed last month has raised $1.25 million to help fight a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder to expand…
-
The Seminole Tribe of Florida is asking an administrative law judge for more time to fight the state’s controversial new water quality standards.
-
The Seminole Tribe of Florida has filed a legal challenge against controversial new state water-quality standards, arguing they don't adequately take into…