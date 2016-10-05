Seminole Tribe Wants Water Standards Delayed

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is asking an administrative law judge for more time to fight the state’s controversial new water quality standards.

Tribe attorneys want Administrative Law Judge Bram Canter to temporarily block the state from forwarding the new standards to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for final review.

Their complaint was dismissed on technical grounds and the Seminoles say they need more time to appeal. Florida Clean Water Network Activist Linda Young applauds the move, saying her group is laying the groundwork for its own legal challenge.

“I’m still feeling pretty optimistic. I mean, it’s a long, arduous path, to trying to protect our water quality in Florida.”

The City of Miami is also challenging the standards. Meanwhile, the state says the new standards are perfectly safe, even though they allow higher concentrations of some cancer-causing chemicals.

