-
The Florida Department of Health’s health officer for Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says the county’s mask mandate may be having an impact on the spread…
-
Another case of COVID-19 has been added to Florida's total.
-
West Orange County will be getting a clinic for uninsured pediatric patients in the new year. It will feature a radiology unit and a community…
-
Another sinkhole may have opened in a Florida neighborhood.Seminole County officials tweeted Tuesday that a depression or sinkhole had been identified in…
-
Orange County plans to spray 85,000 acres for mosquitoes starting this week.The window starts Monday night, if weather permits. The following areas will…
-
According to newly released video footage of a foster-care hearing in December, the Department of Children and Families urged a judge to reunite a mother…