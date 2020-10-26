-
On Hillsboro Beach before sunrise Wednesday morning, the program manager for the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program made his rounds to...
-
Toxic blooms of red tide are the scourge of Southwest Florida’s sea turtles, who often find themselves stranded onshore or killed after ingesting too...
-
Scientists say a red tide bloom is making its way into southwest Florida bays and killing sea turtles.
-
Officials say 32 cold-stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtles rescued off New England's coast have arrived in the Florida Keys to warm up at the Turtle…
-
Sea turtle deaths continue to increase as red tide lingers off Florida's southwestern coast. While the numbers remain steady in Charlotte, Lee and...
-
Researchers are reporting a spiking number of sea turtle deaths in Florida waters plagued by a red tide algae bloom.The Florida Fish and Wildlife…
-
Beach lovers in Broward please watch where you walk these days. According to the latest count, the county's beaches are holding more than 2,300 sea...
-
The Turtle Hospital in Marathon releases 50 to 60 sea turtles back to the ocean every year. On Friday two unusually large turtles returned to the sea —...
-
Wildlife officials want to know who ran over eight sea turtle nests on a South Siesta Key beach.The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Mote Marine…
-
Rescuers are bringing cold-stunned sea turtles in Florida to warmer waters.Young turtles often live in the shallow waters where waters get colder faster…