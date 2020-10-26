-
The head of a Florida hospital association on Monday sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking that it reconsider the…
A Moody’s Investors Service report predicts nonprofit and public hospitals will face flat or declining cash flow this year.The report says that’s because…
A bill filed by Sen. Marco Rubio would change the way safety net hospitals are reimbursed for serving uninsured and Medicaid patients.
The state’s top health-care regulator is stepping down effective Jan. 7.Justin Senior, the secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration,…
Florida hospitals have seen a 29 percent increase in the number of residency slots since 2013, but the state still faces physician workforce challenges, a…
Leaders of safety-net hospitals from across the state gathered Monday at the Capitol to argue against potential cuts in Medicaid payments.The House last…
Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida members are worried federal and state lawmakers will reduce health care funding for low income Floridians.
Florida is facing some serious doctor shortages in the next decade because of growth and an aging population. A statewide hospital network hopes more…
The Florida Senate is proposing $75 million for children's programs at hospitals that serve the poor.The Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida supports…
Grappling with an issue that is a priority of House leaders, a Senate committee Monday stopped short of supporting the full repeal of a controversial…