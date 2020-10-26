-
The newest chairman of the committee that looks at children and elder affair issues is outlining some of his top priorities for the 2017 legislative...
-
Florida health care advocates and politicians are making the case that health care access is a religious issue.The Florida Community Health Action…
-
As chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee, Hialeah Republican Rene Garcia is a key member of Senate President Andy…
-
A Republican state senator wants Florida to use federal Medicaid expansion money to help low-income Floridians purchase health insurance, the…