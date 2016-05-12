Faith and Health: Summit Asks Faith Leaders To Get Involved in Health Policy

Florida health care advocates and politicians are making the case that health care access is a religious issue.

The Florida Community Health Action Information Network hosted a summit at History Miami Wednesday to address the state of health care in Miami-Dade County.

Sheena Meade, a faith organizer, is also running as a Democrat for a House seat in Orlando:.

“People come to the church for healing, but we can’t believe for a full restoration of the body if we don’t have access to health care or doctors or money to pay for the doctor,” Meade said. In order for the churches to really preach about healing, we have to really preach about advocacy and funding for health care.”

State Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah said that religious groups have started getting more involved in health care policy.

“We need to use the faith-based community a lot more,” Garcia said. “They’re getting more active in Tallahassee. They’re the one who see the needs.”

Sammy Mack is a reporter with WLRN in Miami.