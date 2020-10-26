-
For decades, psychology researchers have failed to reproduce findings with similar experiments. This lack of replicability is a big problem for the field. A new global effort is working to solve it.
What's the scoop on Goop?
University of South Florida psychologists are using a new $375,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to teach...
Gossip has a bad rap. Sure, it can be catty and mean, but research is turning up ways it helps groups build cohesion — and can nudge some individuals to make positive changes in their lives.
How teenagers envision their futures may have a big influence on whether they threaten or injure someone with a weapon, according to a new research in...
Imagine seeing a cockroach skitter across your kitchen counter. Does the thought alone gross you out? This week on Hidden Brain, we discuss disgust.
Are you a ‘dog person,’ yet you own a cat? Is there a way to increase the emotional connection with your pet? Can overindulging your pet encourage them...
Sixty feet beneath the water’s surface in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary sits one of the world’s three undersea research laboratories. And...
Defendants in two high-profile cases -- a father accused of kidnapping his sons by sea and a teen-age baseball star charged with fatally stabbing his…
Doctors, psychologists and other mental-health experts who serve as expert witnesses in sexual predator cases have charged Florida taxpayers more than $26…