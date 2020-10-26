-
There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S., and it has nothing to do with the overdose epidemic: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely…
-
The Florida House wants to fight opioid addiction by placing new restrictions on how doctors prescribe painkillers.The House passed a bill…
-
As lawmakers grapple with how best to combat the nation’s prescription painkiller abuse crisis, a recent survey is shedding light on how patients who get…
-
Every day, headlines detail the casualties of the nation’s surge in heroin and prescription painkiller abuse: the funerals, the broken families and the…
-
The Food and Drug Administration is reconsidering whether doctors who prescribe painkillers like OxyContin should be required to take safety training…
-
Federal health regulators will add their strongest warning labels to the most widely prescribed painkillers, part of a multi-pronged government campaign…
-
Prescription painkillers should not be a first choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines…
-
There’s a prescription drug abuse problem sweeping the United States, but fixing it will require a systematic change focused on how most health…
-
The growing abuse of prescription painkillers now touches home for a majority of Americans, according to a poll released Tuesday.More than 56 percent of…
-
Dr. Gregory Gooden of Winter Haven was arrested Thursday on charges he wrote prescriptions for pain pills in exchange for methamphetamine and cash, the…