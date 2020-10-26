premature babies

-
Premature birth rates are heading in the wrong direction after nearly a decade of decline. Some states have started to tackle the problem, while others struggle with stubbornly high rates.
-
Sales of probiotics are soaring. While some studies on this beneficial bacteria show it can treat specific health issues in children, scientists are exploring how it may help gut health more broadly.
-
The rate of babies being born early is going up across the country. There were 8,000 more preterm births in the U.S. last year than the previous year,...
-
The device kept fetal lambs alive for about a month, allowing them to continue to mature. It has not been tested in humans, and some say the device raises ethical questions.
-
Emily Morgan and her husband, Chase, wrapped their three-months premature baby in towels to keep him warm and alive until the ship reached Puerto Rico. They got him to a hospital just in time.
-
The state’s second human-milk depot is now open at Florida Hospital in Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel reports. There are 11 such depots across the country…