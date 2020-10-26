-
A Jacksonville plastic surgeon accused by hundreds of women of botching their surgeries has settled the bulk of their lawsuits and the women's lawyers…
-
The Florida Department of Health’s Board of Medicine has found no probable cause for some of the first complaints filed against Jacksonville plastic…
-
A South Florida woman posing as a plastic surgeon has been sentenced to a year behind bars after authorities say she injured dozens of victims in botched…
-
A plastic surgeon in Miami is trying a quirky marketing hook with a video starring a child “doctor” advising children to take care of their mother after…