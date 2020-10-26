-
Crimes involving those suffering from mental health issues "are not true criminal acts," Gualtieri said.
Florida authorities on Monday released hundreds of new pages in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting a black man in a parking lot dispute…
An autopsy is being performed on 29-year-old man who died in a Pinellas County jail.The Pinellas County Sheriff's office said Stephen Gregory James was…
The sheriff in Pinellas County has fired a decorated deputy who was recorded taunting an autistic student at the middle school where he provided security…
A 20-year-old man who tried to get away from authorities ended up in the jaws of an alligator, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Bryan Zuniga eluded the…