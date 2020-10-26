-
A lot of vaccines and some medications need to be delivered by injection. Two groups of researchers are designing ways of delivering these medications by putting them in pill form.
-
Doctors would be limited to prescribing seven days' worth of opioids for patients with acute pain and would have to check a statewide database before…
-
An 84-year-old doctor in Broward County is accused of illegally distributing $10 million worth of pain pill prescriptions.Dr. Williem Ouw spent a week in…
-
A man running a Winter Garden pain clinic intimidated a doctor on his payroll so intensely she prescribed powerful narcotics as she herself was being…
-
Another in the “Innocents Lost” series by The Miami Herald, which began last weekend, tells the story of a 5-year-old girl who died despite warnings to…
-
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants an L.A. clothing boutique to stop in-store and online sales of a T-shirt that looks like a sports jersey, but…
-
Two separate Florida pill mill trials are winding down. In West Palm Beach, a federal jury is expected to begin deliberations this morning in the trial…
-
Urban Outfitters, a retail chain known for carrying humorous, yet sometimes controversial products, is under the spotlight for its “Prescription Line.”…