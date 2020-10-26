-
A Tampa lawmaker is hoping to lower drug prices and improve care for Floridians by regulating companies that serve as middlemen in the health care...
Contracts between insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers would be prevented from including “gag clauses” regarding drug costs, under a bill…
Over the past 26 years, I’ve treated Floridians with a wide range of complex and difficult-to-control conditions, including rheumatoid and psoriatic…
Independent pharmacies are getting pinched by reimbursements for generic drugs that aren't keeping up with rising prices. Drugstores blame the middlemen who manage companies' drug benefits.
Despite criticism that it would cost the state Medicaid program too much, a bill that would let doctors break plan rules on prescribing passed its final…