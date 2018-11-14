Former Paramedic Brings His Opioid Overdose Life Saving Classes To First Coast

A retired Boynton Beach paramedic is on a mission to save as many opioid overdose victims as he can.

52-year old Luis Garcia does this by travelling the state, conducting classes and giving away Narcan nasal spray he’s purchased.

Narcan — or naloxone — can reverse the effects of opioid drugs and get someone who’s overdosed breathing again.

“It blows my mind that any human being in the USA should be dying today, November 2018, for lack of a $50 nasal spray that can be safely administered by a 9- or 10-year-old and that is allowed in 49 states without a prescription — over the counter, essentially,” said Garcia.

That includes Florida.

Garcia will hold four classes in Jacksonville Thursday and another two classes in St. Augustine on Friday.

“We go through scenarios, we answer any questions and in two hours they will walk out of there comfortable and fully equipped to save a life.”

