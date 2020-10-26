-
Animal rights and environmental groups are urging members to flood the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with pleas not to alter the Florida Panther’s ...
-
The federal government is reviewing the status of the endangered Florida Panther, prompting some activists to worry the iconic species will lose...
-
Florida wildlife authorities want federal involvement in managing the state's growing panther population.Florida Fish and Wildlife describes the Florida...
-
From a low of about 20, the population of Florida's state animal has grown to about 200 — enough, wildlife officials say, to warrant taking them off the endangered species list. Not everyone agrees.
-
The endangered Florida Panther is experiencing a slight population rebound. While this is good news for recovery efforts, it’s becoming a problem for...