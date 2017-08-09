© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Animal Rights Groups Growl At Panther Regulators

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published August 9, 2017 at 3:28 PM EDT
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is undergoing a periodic review of the Florida Panther and some activists are concerned the iconic predator will lose it's "endangered" status.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is undergoing a periodic review of the Florida Panther and some activists are concerned the iconic predator will lose it's "endangered" status.

Animal rights and environmental groups are urging members to flood the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with pleas not to alter the Florida Panther’s “endangered” status.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is undergoing a periodic review of the Florida Panther and some activists are concerned the iconic predator will lose it's "endangered" status.
Credit Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commisison
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is undergoing a periodic review of the Florida Panther and some activists are concerned the iconic predator will lose it's "endangered" status.

Federal regulators are undergoing a periodic review of the iconic predator and August 14 th is the last day for public comment.

The Humane Society’s Laura Bevan says some developers believe the Florida Panther no longer exists because of cross-breeding with Texas cougars.

“We want the Florida Panther recognized by that federal agency and we want the protections to be maintained and even increased.”

Official estimates put the Florida Panther population at 230, mostly in Southwest Florida, where development pressure is high.

But activists say deaths by car strikes are outpacing the birth rate.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridapantherendangered species
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content