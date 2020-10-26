-
We look at addiction and substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic and the resources available to those who are suffering.
Drug overdose deaths hit the highest level ever recorded in the United States last year, with an estimated 200 people dying per day, according to a report…
Florida prisons are seeing an increasing number of inmate deaths that authorities blame on a synthetic marijuana substance known as K2, or spice. The...
Opioid overdoses increased 30 percent nationwide between 2016 and 2017, with some places showing even more dramatic spikes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Accidental deaths, which include overdoses, have become the third-leading killer for Americans for the first time in more than a century, according to the National Safety Council.
President Donald Trump's long-awaited declaration that the opioid epidemic is a national emergency finally arrives this week, but some advocates are…
Florida is enacting tough new penalties on dealers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Jacksonville City Council passed a bill Tuesday that will put $1.4 million dollars toward a six-month pilot program to help treat opioid addiction .
Ty Hernandez was mending a broken heart when he felt a cold coming on. His mom, Peggy, did the mom thing. “You’ve got to rest and drink fluids.” she...
A bipartisan team of lawmakers has been drafting a bill that would create new sentencing guidelines for people who sell and distribute synthetic opioid drugs blamed for a steep rise in U.S. overdoses.