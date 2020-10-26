opioid deaths

-
In a growing number of states, patients who get opioids for serious pain may leave their doctors’ offices with a second prescription — for naloxone, a…
Overdose deaths started to level off near the end of 2017 and are "finally bending in the right direction," says Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, citing early data.
Opioid overdoses and related deaths are still climbing, according to U.S. statistics. Teasing out which overdoses are intentional can be hard, but is important for treatment, doctors say.
Officials across Arizona agree that the state must solve its growing opioid problem. But some people fear that several strategies under consideration encourage drug use.
Every day, headlines detail the casualties of the nation’s surge in heroin and prescription painkiller abuse: the funerals, the broken families and the…
Florida medical examiners have recorded a sharp increase in deaths related to opioid overdoses, especially in South Florida.The Miami Herald reports that…
The Florida Legislature’s crackdown on so-called pill mills saved more than 1,000 lives over three years.That’s according to a study published in the…