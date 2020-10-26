Office of Inspector General

-
The state Agency for Health Care Administration failed to verify that nursing homes properly corrected deficiencies cited by agency staff in 2015,…
-
The Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services claims that Florida Hospital owes the federal government $11.5 million in Medicare…
-
Former and current employees in Florida's corrections system testified Tuesday about widespread corruption and unsafe conditions in the state's prisons,…
-
A federal report found that 24 percent of people with questionable Medicare billing for HIV drugs live in Miami, according to the South Florida Business…
-
Florida, one of the nation's hotspots for Medicare and Medicaid fraud, is at particular risk as budget changes in Washington combine to force the layoff…