Munroe Regional Medical Center has notified Florida hospital officials it is ending its effort to build a trauma center, the Ocala Star-Banner reports.…
The UF Health Shands Hospital withdrew its objections to Ocala Regional Medical Center’s trauma center on Monday, the Ocala Star Banner reports.The…
The Legislature’s failure to fix Florida’s lingering trauma center debate means the hospitals in the dispute are headed back to court, the Ocala…
The Florida Senate unanimously approved a bill Monday that would benefit three disputed trauma centers, the News Service of Florida reports.The Senate…
Three hospital trauma centers owned by HCA Healthcare and at the heart of a legal dispute could remain open according to a bill that passed the House…