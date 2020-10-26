-
Here are the Thanksgiving and spring semester plans of private universities and colleges around the Tampa Bay region.
-
Monday marked the first day of class for students in Nova Southeastern University's new medical doctorate, or M.D., program. It's the first such program...
-
Florida's second-largest county could get a new teaching hospital as the result of a collaboration between Nova Southeastern University and HCA, the …
-
Maybe, if you build it, they will come. With that in mind, as South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports, Nova Southeastern University has set out to create the…