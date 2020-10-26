-
When a child is born, the first months spent with parents can be crucial for development. A bill in Florida’s House and Senate looks to give parents...
Traditional blood tests still do a better job flagging common inherited diseases. Gene sequencing can be useful for detecting some conditions, but the results can be difficult to interpret.
Paid time off for illness and family caregivers has substantial bipartisan support. Several states are expected to consider proposals, but there are disagreements over how to structure and pay for it.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)Maria Rodriguez, Oregon Health & Science…
Florida pediatricians will be able to test babies for more diseases under a new law signed by Governor Rick Scott.
More babies are being born dependent on opioids. The good news is they can safely be weaned from the drug. But there is little research on which medical treatment is best, or on the long-term effects.
While the fight against prescription drug abuse is nothing new to Florida, there's now a statewide initiative aimed at preventing babies from being born…
Each year more than a million babies die within the first 24 hours after birth, a study finds. But there are some simple, inexpensive things that could save these infants, like early breast-feeding and teaching moms to hold their newborns close.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says researchers didn’t tell parents that their premature newborns would be at risk in a study involving…