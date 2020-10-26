New England Journal of Medicine

-
Time is one of the biggest factors in treating strokes — and a group of South Florida researchers say they’ve found a way to buy stroke patients more...
A new study finds that requests for abortion pills spiked dramatically this year in Brazil, Ecuador and some other Latin American countries that have had…
Tourists who indulge in legal marijuana in Colorado are more likely to end up in the emergency room with cannabis-related problems than are state residents, a study finds. Talk about a bad trip.
A man's testosterone level drops as he ages, but boosting it with supplements has been controversial. The first year of data from a big study now suggests a modest boost in libido for some men.
New details about the possible effects of the Zika virus on the fetal brain emerged Wednesday as U.S. health officials say mosquito eradication here and…
Researchers tested whether loosening restrictions on the work schedules of doctors in training would lead to more harm to patients.
Elder abuse, which can take the form of sexual or emotional abuse, physical violence and even financial manipulation, affects at least 10 percent of older…
Three years ago, the Obama administration offered hope to millions of overweight seniors when it announced Medicare would offer free weight-loss…
An excruciating mosquito-borne illness that arrived less than a year ago in the Americas is raging across the region, leaping from the Caribbean to the…
Men and women who were regularly munching on peanuts or tree nuts in their 30s and 40s were significantly more likely to reach their 70s, a study found. Researchers say they aren't sure why nuts promote longevity, but they think it has to do with how they affect metabolism and satiety.