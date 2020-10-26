-
Palm Beach county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a needle exchange program through a nonprofit called Rebel Recovery.
Hillsborough County Commissioners have agreed to a controversial potential solution for the spread of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and opioid overdoses - a...
Stigma, poverty, immigration issues and access to care are among the main causes to blame for Florida’s high rates of HIV and AIDS .
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday received a bill that would authorize needle-exchange programs across the state. Lawmakers in 2016 approved allowing the…
The Florida Legislature has approved a bill that will allow the expansion of needle exchanges throughout Florida. The Infectious Disease Elimination...
There's a proposal in Tallahassee right now that could make it easier for injection drug users to trade dirty needles for fresh ones -- preventing the...
After a similar proposal emerged this month in the House, Sen. Oscar Braynon, D-Miami Gardens, filed a proposal Thursday that would expand a…
Florida could soon allow sterile needle exchanges across the state.According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, there are about 300 needle exchange programs…
There's a bridge in Overtown, under the 836 Expressway, that has long sheltered homeless people, many of whom are addicted to heroin. Now a public...
As Florida’s legislative session winds down, the clock is running out on a bill that would expand legal needle exchange access in Broward and Palm Beach...