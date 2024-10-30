© 2022 Health News Florida



Palm Beach Co. needle exchange: 'Less people are dying ... That's the biggest change

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published October 30, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT
An injection drug user deposits used needles into a container at the IDEA exchange in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP

Between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, the FLASH exchange program served more than 250 clients and reduced its overall syringe count by nearly 8,000.

Over the past year, Palm Beach County's only needle exchange program served over 250 clients and reduced the overall syringe count by nearly 7,800.

It’s part of the ongoing effort to reduce opioid drug abuse, said Austin Wright, director of Syringe & Harm Reduction Services at Rebel Recovery Florida.

More younger users in their 20s are engaging in longer-term recovery services than previous years. And it’s proving effective.

"A lot of them aren’t here anymore. While some of them achieve recovery, a lot of them are dead," Wright said. "I would say that less people are dying now. That's the biggest change that I’m seeing."

Rebel Recovery Florida has operated FLASH (Florida Access to Syringe and Health) since April 2021 — the mobile service has rotated locations in West Palm Beach and its surrounding areas.

During the reporting period, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the FLASH Exchange program served more than 250 clients, collected more than 93,700 used syringes and distributed more than 85,000 clean syringes, resulting in a net decrease of nearly 8,000 syringes.


More than 1,200 cases of Narcan were also distributed, leading to 455 overdose reversals.

Exchanging for sterile, unused needles helps reduce transmission of infectious diseases. Rebel Recovery has also expanded its HIV and hepatitis C virus testing services.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’ s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
