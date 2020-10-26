-
Schools have been authorized to offer spring sport athletes whose schedule was shut down by the coronavirus an extra year of eligibility so they can play an extra season.
-
Student athletes normally are ineligible to continue playing after graduation. But with college careers cut short by the coronavirus, the NCAA may allow Division 1 seniors to play next year.
-
According to a report from the NCAA, a little more than seven percent of injuries in college football are concussions. The term concussion started to gain…