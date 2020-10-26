-
The firm that reviewed the design of a Miami university bridge that collapsed and killed six people last year was mistakenly listed in a Florida state…
Designers overestimated the strength of a critical section of a Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed, killing six people, and…
Siding with arguments of transportation-safety officials, a federal judge Friday blocked an attempt by the Miami Herald to get records related to a...
Breath tests after a college football game revealed that many designated drivers had been drinking. Researchers say their alcohol levels were lower, on average, than people who weren't going to drive. But the findings suggest more education is needed.
The National Transportation Safety Board wants the blood alcohol limit to be lowered from 0.08 to 0.05, in line with the limits in countries such as Denmark, the Philippines and Switzerland. But it may be tough sell in states across the country.