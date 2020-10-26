National Institute of Mental Health

-
Programs to help people with psychosis could receive more state funding under a new proposal moving through the legislature.
People with social anxiety disorder fear their "fatal flaws" will be exposed by a wayward comment or other social misstep. If holiday parties send you spiraling, try these tips.
The human brain isn't just bigger than a mouse brain. It contains at least one kind of brain cell that isn't found in rodents.
The new version of the DSM, the manual of psychiatric diagnoses, is already sparking criticism. But psychiatrists say it helps make sure they're all on the same page.