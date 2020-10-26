-
The study shows the long-term effects of opioid use by NFL players, even after their careers have ended.
-
DeSantis has given sports teams leeway during the pandemic.
-
A limited number of South Florida football fans can make plans to watch college and professional games in person next month, even as the region remains…
-
Riviera Beach native Devon Lewis-Buchanan, a former Las Vegas Raiders rookie prospect, joins Raiders.
-
The NFL's new rule outlawing a player from lowering his head to initially make any sort of hit with his helmet likely will be included in replay reviews…
-
A doctor who will be portrayed by actor Will Smith in the upcoming movie, "Concussion," told a Tampa audience how his research into brain injuries has…
-
According to a report from the NCAA, a little more than seven percent of injuries in college football are concussions. The term concussion started to gain…
-
The National Football League won’t have to admit any wrongdoing in a settlement with the more than 4,500 players who sued the league for downplaying the…