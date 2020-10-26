-
A man convicted in the high-profile shooting death of a teen in a Jacksonville convenience-store parking lot in 2012 is appealing to the Florida Supreme...
-
Oscar Ray Bolin was first found guilty of murdering three women nearly 30 years ago. In the decades since, every one of the verdicts delivered by juries…
-
The slaying of Dr. Teresa Sievers was as mystifying as it was gruesome: After she didn't show up for work one day last June, a worried colleague found the…
-
Federal agents have arrested a man wanted for killing two brothers as they worked at their family's convenience store in Florida.The Bradenton Herald…
-
One of two Missouri men charged with killing a southwest Florida doctor was sentenced Wednesday for a probation violation that investigators allege put…
-
Two Missouri men have been arrested in connection to the slaying of southwest Florida doctor, and one of the men is a longtime friend of the victim's…
-
Records tell the story with gruesome detail: Middle-school nurse Kimberly Lindsey was shot, her head and fingertips cut off, her body dumped in an…
-
In a plea deal agreement that will drop a murder charge down to product tampering and mail fraud, John Andrew Welden admitted he tricked his ex-girlfriend…
-
A man who killed his wife before turning the gun on himself may have been driven by paranoia after he stopped taking his medication for mental illness,…
-
Records from a hearing in Hillsborough Circuit Court reveal more about what happened after John Andrew Welden found out his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,…