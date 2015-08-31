Missouri Men Face Charges In Killing Of FL Doctor

Two Missouri men have been arrested in connection to the slaying of southwest Florida doctor, and one of the men is a longtime friend of the victim's husband.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports that 47-year-old Curtis Wayne Wright Jr. and 25-year-old Jimmy Rodgers were arrested Thursday in Missouri and face second-degree murder charges in Florida.

Dr. Teresa Sievers was found dead in her Bonita Springs home June 29. Authorities haven't disclosed how she was killed.

Local media reports that Wright and Mark Sievers, the victim's husband, were teenage friends in Hillsboro, Missouri.

Authorities haven't accused Mark Sievers of participating in his wife's killing.

It wasn't immediately known if Wright and Rodgers had attorneys.

The St. Francois County, Missouri, jail administrator says Rodgers was moved out of the facility Friday.