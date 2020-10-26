-
Three hospitals in Marion and Citrus counties are challenging a state decision to sign off on a new 66-bed hospital in Marion County, according to…
-
With other hospitals fighting the proposal, an administrative law judge Wednesday said state regulators should turn down a request to build a new hospital…
-
Munroe Regional Medical Center has notified Florida hospital officials it is ending its effort to build a trauma center, the Ocala Star-Banner reports.…
-
Marion County Hospital District trustees say Community Health Systems, a health care company currently leasing Munroe Regional Medical Center, has failed…
-
Some who questioned the sale of Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg to a for-profit corporation in April were left even more uneasy Tuesday amid…