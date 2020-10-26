-
Looking for a way to cope with his late wife's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, North Miami Beach native Dr. Robert Yonover called upon his science...
-
The first drug to treat an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis has hit the market. The FDA approved the drug, sold as Ocrevus, two weeks ago. The…
-
A medical marijuana bill originally targeting children with debilitating seizures has been expanded to include other ailments. Final language in the…
-
Tysabri is the most effective multiple sclerosis medicine available, but using it for more than two years raises a risk of progressive multifocal…
-
As the director of the University of South Florida’s MS Center explains, there’s no cure but there are new treatments for multiple sclerosis, which…