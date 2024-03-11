Discussions on the immune responses of young MS patients and HIV/AIDS challenges

The immune system acts as a personalized defense mechanism, employing antibodies or cells to eliminate bugs and external threats.

How does the immune system respond when things go wrong?

On this episode, we explore the effect of multiple sclerosis on young patients and the challenges they face, along with treatment and support options.

The guest is Dr. Loren McClendon, a pediatric neurologist from Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville.

Then, in recognition of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, we discuss the effect of the disease on the Black community with Dr. Toyin Nwafor, senior medical director of disease and prevention at ViiV Healthcare.

Despite advancements in technology and medication, there is still work to be done. The conversation emphasizes the importance of improving access to HIV education, testing, treatment and prevention services.

