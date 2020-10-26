-
A Senate panel moved forward Tuesday with a proposal that would direct $3 million a year to a red-tide research initiative between the state and…
Experts say the red tide that plagued Florida's coastline for 15 months is one of the five worst toxic algae events in the state's recorded history. State…
The battle against red tide may soon get a boost. A proposal to give $3 million a year for five years to study red tide got a unanimous thumbs-up when...
Governor Rick Scott says Florida is putting an additional $2.2 million toward combating red tide. The funding will go to Mote Marine Laboratory to...
State wildlife officials reported this past Friday that elevated levels of the organism Karenia brevis are persisting along Florida's gulf coast , which...
The federal government, with the help of Mote Marine Laboratory, is continuing to investigate a significant spike in dolphin deaths in the Gulf of...
It's been a long time since Florida's Gulf Coast has seen a red tide outbreak this severe.
Gov. Rick Scott issued an emergency order Monday and provided $1.5 million to help clean up water and bring back tourists to Southwest Florida after the…
An increase in whale shark sightings off the coast of Sarasota is helping Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium scientists learn more about them.