© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Mote Marine Laboratory Receives $2.2 Million To Combat Red Tide

WFSU | By Shawn Mulcahy
Published September 24, 2018 at 5:09 PM EDT
Mote Marine Laboratory has received $2.2 million from the state to develop technology to combat red tide.
Mote Marine Laboratory has received $2.2 million from the state to develop technology to combat red tide.
Mote Marine Laboratory has received $2.2 million from the state to develop technology to combat red tide.
Credit Conor Goulding / Mote Marine Laboratory
Mote Marine Laboratory has received $2.2 million from the state to develop technology to combat red tide.

Governor Rick Scott says Florida is putting an additional $2.2 million  toward combating red tide. The funding will go to Mote Marine Laboratory to develop new technology.

Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory has successfully removed red tide bacteria from water using the Ozone Treatment System. This system is used in small bodies of water, like canals, and filters out the algae that causes red tide.

Now, Mote Marine will receive $2.2 million to expand the system and finance three other projects currently in the works.

This comes after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a partnership with Mote, the Department of Environmental Protection and the University of South Florida to test a specialized clay that could mitigate the effects of red tide. 

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaMote Marine LaboratoryRed TideFlorida Fish and WildlifeGov. Rick Scott
Shawn Mulcahy
Shawn Mulcahy is a junior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in public relations and political science. Before WFSU, he worked as an Account Coordinator at RB Oppenheim Associates and a contributing indie writer for the music blog EARMILK. After graduation, he plans to work in journalism or government communications. He enjoys coffee, reading and music.
See stories by Shawn Mulcahy
Related Content