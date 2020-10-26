-
A variety of genetic tests are available to screen both fetus and parents. One option that's growing in popularity is called an expanded carrier screening. The results can be useful and overwhelming.
Despite evidence that mifepristone can help recovery from miscarriages, access to the medicine, which is commonly used to provide abortions, remains limited.
A medication commonly used to provide abortions can also help ease the recovery process for women experiencing miscarriage. Doctors find it difficult to navigate heavy regulations around the pill.
African-American women are more likely to lose a baby in the first year of life than women of any other race. Scientists think that stress from racism makes their bodies and babies more vulnerable.
A study looks at the rate of miscarriage — and of babies born with the birth defect — among a group of pregnant women in Brazil. Researchers were surprised by what they found.
A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies found that women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu…
Florida lawmakers want to issue special certificates to families who experience miscarriages. Supporters say the bill is meant to comfort grieving...
Florida could begin issuing what's essentially a fetal death certificate to women who have had miscarriages.The House voted 115-1 Wednesday for what's…
A woman is suing a Florida hospital, saying an employee flushed the remains of her miscarried child down the toilet.Linda Gomez filed suit last week in…
In a plea deal agreement that will drop a murder charge down to product tampering and mail fraud, John Andrew Welden admitted he tricked his ex-girlfriend…