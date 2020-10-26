-
"The damage of this kind of diet is even more visible because of the pandemic," says a Oaxaca legislator who spearheaded a law against the sale of junk food and soda to minors. The idea is spreading.
Mexicans are left with mixed messages of a national lifting of social distancing measures but a government map showing most of the country still unready to reopen.
The search continues for two people who were aboard a Mexico-bound jet that crashed after taking off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International…
The Food and Drug Administration says it will step up surveillance of "green leafy products" from Mexico in the wake of the multistate outbreak.