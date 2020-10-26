-
The staff and patients inside Florida's mental hospitals remain victims of preventable violence, according to a newspaper investigation.The Tampa Bay…
Florida is spending more than $50 million a year getting defendants charged with nonviolent crimes declared competent for trial and not providing these…
Florida legislators have cut $100 million from the state’s mental health budget since 2009—and now an investigative series, “Insane. Invisible. In…
The 2010 death of a 23-year-old man at the North Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Gainesville can be blamed on worker stress and staff…