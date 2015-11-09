Staff Shortages Create Chaos At FL Mental Hospitals

The 2010 death of a 23-year-old man at the North Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Gainesville can be blamed on worker stress and staff shortages, the facility’s former administrator told the Tampa Bay Times and Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The news investigation into Florida’s mental hospitals highlights the case of Anthony Barsotti, who died after an orderly broke up a scuffle between patients and pushed Barsotti head-first into a concrete wall. His injuries were not addressed appropriately and 911 wasn’t called for several hours, the investigation shows.