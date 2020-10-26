mental health advocates

-
In his response Monday to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump called for an expansion of state laws that…
-
A Miami-Dade County judge has won state Supreme Court recognition for creating programs that have kept thousands of mentally ill people out of jail and…
-
The Supreme Court is considering whether the Americans With Disabilities Act requires police to take special precautions when trying to arrest armed and…
-
In the wake of the Newtown, Conn., school shooting, the sheriff in Palm Beach County wants to launch a violence-prevention unit that includes a hotline…