Scientists around the world are working to correct a problem with genetic health information — too much of it is currently based on samples of Europeans.
More than 540,000 Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, and health officials say that's expected to increase by more than 30 percent in the...
To protect a developing fetus from experimental drugs or treatments that might cause birth defects, pregnant women aren't included in many clinical trials. But that limits the safety evidence, too.
The University of Central Florida is taking over the Orlando facility of a medical research organization that had received more than $350 million in…
The problem is, it's hard to prove. Journals deny it. But some academics say they've experienced it firsthand.
There's no sign of a plan to stabilize the Affordable Care Act marketplaces in the new budget bill, but the agreement does provide a lot more money for other things in health care.
The administration's proposed budget would cut billions out of health programs at the NIH, CDC and FDA, as well as Medicaid services for children, the elderly and disabled.
Leaders of a research organization that has been key to the growth of a medical research community in central Florida say the firm is now in talks with…
It's not just government-sponsored medical research that's dwindled in the last few years in the U.S. Drug firms have curbed their investment, too, especially in early-stage hunts for new drugs.
A team of scientists in Sarasota has published a new discovery that could be a major breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease research, according to the…