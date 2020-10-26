-
If not for flawed classification of deaths, medical mistakes would be the third leading cause of U.S. deaths, Johns Hopkins researchers say. They're calling on the CDC to track deaths from errors.
Medical errors are estimated to be the third-highest cause of death in the country. Experts and patient safety advocates are trying to change that. But at…
The mouse slips, and the emergency room doctor clicks on the wrong number, ordering a medication dosage that’s far too large. Elsewhere, in another ER’s…
This story was co-published with The Daily Beast.Over the course of her lifetime, Paula Schulte survived painful scoliosis that contorted her spine, a…
When Charles Thompson checked into the hospital one July morning in 2011, he expected a standard colonoscopy.He never anticipated how wrong things would…
The most important thing for patients to take with them when they're admitted to the hospital is a gutsy, outspoken friend or family member who…
University of Florida professor Frederick S. Southwick, who has spent decades doing research on medical errors, writes about the excruciating irony of…