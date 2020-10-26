-
For-profit hospital operator HCA has been picked to build a teaching hospital at the University of Central Florida.The UCF Board of Trustees made the…
The University of Central Florida is actively seeking a partner to build an academic teaching hospital in Medical City.UCF released a statement that it’s…
Lake Nona Medical City’s first class of health care tech startups is underway.The Health Box Studio program will help grow 11 companies through the end of…
Details are emerging on Sanford-Burnham's planned exit from Orlando.Officials in Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's office confirmed the plan is for…
The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute has announced a new collaboration with Asia’s largest drug maker. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company will fund…